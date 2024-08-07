 'At least Try To Hide Your Happiness': Netizens React To BJP MP Hema Malini's 'Keep Weight In Check' Comment On Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification From Paris Olympic
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'At least Try To Hide Your Happiness': Netizens React To BJP MP Hema Malini's 'Keep Weight In Check' Comment On Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification From Paris Olympic

'At least Try To Hide Your Happiness': Netizens React To BJP MP Hema Malini's 'Keep Weight In Check' Comment On Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification From Paris Olympic

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malin reacted of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympic saying everyone now knows importance of 100 grams. Her reaction is seen as a mockery of the wrestler.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Hema Malini and Vinesh Phogat | File Pic

As the wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday morning, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and veteran actor Hema Malini reacted saying, "Now we know how important it is keep the weight in control. I hope she (Vinesh Phogat) loses those 100 grams quicky." The MP gave this reaction outside the Parliament. However, the netizens are annoyed by her statement and for mocking over something that was beyond control of Vinesh Phogat. Some users reacted saying, "At least try to hide your happiness."

While another user commented, "This proves that it is not necessary for someone who is a protagonist in films to be one in real life as well."

"Look at shamelessly she is smiling on the disqualification. These vultures need to be thrown out of power," reacted another user.

Another user reacting on Malini's statement said, "Her reaction indicated a conspiracy. It is the failure of management. Although the Wrestling Federation of India is suspended, the management is same."

Read Also
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: What Will Happen To Indian Wrestler's Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics?
article-image
Read Also
'NO! NO! NO! Please Make This A Bad Dream...': Anand Mahindra’s Heartfelt Reaction To Vinesh...
article-image

Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.Sources said the prime minister also spoke to IOA president PT Usha and sought first hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of the setback.He asked her to explore the full range of options to help Phogat's case.Modi urged Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Phogat.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Declare Wayanad Landslides A National Disaster,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

'Declare Wayanad Landslides A National Disaster,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

Indian High Commission In Dhaka Remains Operational; Releases Helpline Numbers For Indians As...

Indian High Commission In Dhaka Remains Operational; Releases Helpline Numbers For Indians As...

'At least Try To Hide Your Happiness': Netizens React To BJP MP Hema Malini's 'Keep Weight In Check'...

'At least Try To Hide Your Happiness': Netizens React To BJP MP Hema Malini's 'Keep Weight In Check'...

'Have Some Shame Reel Minister': Ashwini Vaishnaw Trolled For Tweet Over Vinesh Phogat

'Have Some Shame Reel Minister': Ashwini Vaishnaw Trolled For Tweet Over Vinesh Phogat

'Loss For The Country': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Son On Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics 2024...

'Loss For The Country': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Son On Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics 2024...