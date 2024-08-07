 Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: What Will Happen To Indian Wrestler's Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics?
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: What Will Happen To Indian Wrestler's Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Indian wrestler was hours away from competing in the biggest match of her wrestling career only to be pulled up due to weight issues.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X

India received a major shock on Wednesday morning after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg category event.  The Indian wrestler was hours away from competing in the biggest match of her wrestling career only to be pulled up due to weight issues.

What happens to the Gold Medal after Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification?

As per the rules, Vinesh will not be eligible even for a silver medal, and only bronze and gold medals will be presented in the Women's Freestyle 50kg Wrestling event. USA's Sarah Hildebrandt, who was Vinesh's opponent in the final, will automatically receive the gold medal.

Image Credit: X

Indian Olympic Association Statement on Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification

Phogat was found overweight by 100 gms on the day of the summit clash bringing her campaign to a heartbreaking end. Vinesh Phogal disqualification was confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association, stating that the Indian grappler weighed a few grams more than the permissible limit of 50kg.

