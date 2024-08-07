'NO! NO! NO! Please Make This A Bad Dream...': Anand Mahindra’s Heartfelt Reaction To Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification At Paris 2024 Olympics

Anand Mahindra’s Heartfelt Reaction To Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification At Paris 2024 |

In a heartbreaking turn of events at the Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat's aspirations of winning an Olympic medal were dashed just before her 50kg gold medal bout.

The Indian wrestler, who had been a beacon of hope for many, was disqualified for failing to meet the weight requirements on the morning of her crucial match.

Anand Mahindra’s Emotional Outburst

Among the many who expressed their disbelief and sorrow, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, posted a heartfelt message.

His post reads; "NO! NO! NO! Please make this a bad dream that I will wake up from and find it isn’t true…"

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning." IOC wrote in the statement.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand." IOC added.

Netizens Reaction

The outpouring of support from fans and fellow athletes has been overwhelming. Many took to social media to send messages of encouragement, reminding Phogat of her incredible talent and the pride she has brought to the nation.

One of the X user responded, "It’s tough to see Vinesh Phogat disqualified over such a small margin. It makes me wonder: should there be more flexibility in these rules, especially when the margin is so tiny? Either way, Vinesh’s resilience and determination are truly inspiring. "

Another user added, "Massive heartbreak for Vinesh Phogat and team India. - She was unstoppable, she ensured at least a silver for India, but now she's disqualified because of weighing a few grams over 50 KG. A cruel end of Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics."

