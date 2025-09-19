'Immortal Voice Will Remain In Everyone's Heart': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

Popular singer from Assam and youth heartthrob Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore. | X @Tanuja_Mahajan1

Guwahati: Popular singer from Assam and youth heartthrob Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the Southeast Asian country said.

He was 52, and is survived by his wife.

Garg sustained injuries during scuba diving, and was rushed to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment.

He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the North East Festival said.

Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he received the news from Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

"It is very painful news and an immense loss to the state and the nation," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

হে শিল্পী, তোমালৈ অশ্ৰুসিক্ত শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি..



অমৰ কণ্ঠ হৈ সকলোৰে হৃদয়ত ৰৈ যাব জুবিন গাৰ্গ।



The immortal voice will remain in everyone's heart, Zubeen Garg. pic.twitter.com/u3YahOomf8 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 19, 2025

In an X post, he said, "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go." "Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come," he added.

Sarma said that beyond Garg's music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered.

"I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words!" he added.

The chief minister, who was campaigning in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for the September 22 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, said that the BJP will cancel all election-related events scheduled for the day.

"I am returning to Guwahati and will discuss with the party to decide on the next course of action," he said.

Assam Congress president and the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, mourned Garg's death and hailed him as a "pride of every Assamese".

"I am left speechless by the news of the death of Zubeen Garg, the pride of every Assamese, in an accident in Singapore. I cannot find words to express the loss we are feeling," Gogoi, the Lok Sabha MP of Jorhat from where the singer hailed, said in a statement.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Assam’s beloved son and musical icon, Zubeen Garg. His music touched millions, capturing the spirit of Assam and giving voice to the emotions of the people. For decades, he stood as a cultural force, an artist whose songs will… pic.twitter.com/Vo00oJmHPp — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 19, 2025

He said Garg's death is an irreparable loss for the entire music world and a personal loss for every Assamese.

"I pray for the eternal peace of Zubeen da's soul and extend my condolences to his family," Gogoi added.

