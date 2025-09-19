 Election Commission De-Lists 474 Unrecognised Political Parties For Not Contesting Elections In Last Six Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaElection Commission De-Lists 474 Unrecognised Political Parties For Not Contesting Elections In Last Six Years

Election Commission De-Lists 474 Unrecognised Political Parties For Not Contesting Elections In Last Six Years

"In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on September 18, based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last 2 months," it said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India |

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms, including not contesting elections in the last six years.

In the first phase of the exercise, the EC de-listed 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) on August 9.

"In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on September 18, based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last 2 months," it said.

Read Also
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP And Election Commission Of ‘Vote Chori’, Alleges Voter...
article-image

Till recently, there were 2,520 RUPPs. After the de-listing exercise, 2,046 RUPPs remain.

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Last Video Before His Demise Goes Viral; He Was Going To Perform In Singapore
Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Last Video Before His Demise Goes Viral; He Was Going To Perform In Singapore
'...Aggressive Nete Aahet': CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Remarks On NCP-SP Leader Jayant Patil | VIDEO
'...Aggressive Nete Aahet': CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Remarks On NCP-SP Leader Jayant Patil | VIDEO
74-Year-Old Employee's Emotional Resignation Letter Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'We Got Your Back'
74-Year-Old Employee's Emotional Resignation Letter Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'We Got Your Back'
Stock Market Ends 3-Day Winning Streak On Profit-Booking, Adani Group Stocks Shine After SEBI Clean Chit
Stock Market Ends 3-Day Winning Streak On Profit-Booking, Adani Group Stocks Shine After SEBI Clean Chit

Besides, there are six recognised national parties and 67 state parties.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Manmohan Singh Conveyed His Gratitude': Yasin Malik Claims He Met Hafiz Saeed On Request Of Indian...

'Manmohan Singh Conveyed His Gratitude': Yasin Malik Claims He Met Hafiz Saeed On Request Of Indian...

Protests Erupt In Goa Over Brutal Attack On Activist Rama Kankonkar; BJP Office Vandalised, Five...

Protests Erupt In Goa Over Brutal Attack On Activist Rama Kankonkar; BJP Office Vandalised, Five...

Election Commission De-Lists 474 Unrecognised Political Parties For Not Contesting Elections In Last...

Election Commission De-Lists 474 Unrecognised Political Parties For Not Contesting Elections In Last...

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP And Election Commission Of ‘Vote Chori’, Alleges Voter...

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP And Election Commission Of ‘Vote Chori’, Alleges Voter...

Speeding Thar Spins Multiple Times After Colliding With Divider On Kanpur–Varanasi Highway –...

Speeding Thar Spins Multiple Times After Colliding With Divider On Kanpur–Varanasi Highway –...