Election Commission De-Lists 474 Unrecognised Political Parties For Not Contesting Elections In Last Six Years

Election Commission of India |

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms, including not contesting elections in the last six years.

In the first phase of the exercise, the EC de-listed 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) on August 9.

"In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on September 18, based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last 2 months," it said.

Till recently, there were 2,520 RUPPs. After the de-listing exercise, 2,046 RUPPs remain.

Besides, there are six recognised national parties and 67 state parties.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)