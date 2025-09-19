'Manmohan Singh Conveyed His Gratitude': Yasin Malik Claims He Met Hafiz Saeed On Request Of Indian Intelligence | X/@amitmalviya

New Delhi: Jailed separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik has claimed that his controversial 2006 meeting with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan was conducted at the request of Indian intelligence, and that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had “conveyed his gratitude” for his efforts.

The claims were made in a sworn affidavit filed by Malik in the Delhi High Court on August 25, amid the ongoing hearing of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) appeal seeking enhancement of his life sentence to the death penalty in a 2017 terror funding case.

'Debriefed PM, Was Thanked for My Efforts'

According to a report by The Times of India, in the affidavit, Malik said, “When I returned to New Delhi from Pakistan, Special Director IB V K Joshi... requested me to immediately brief the Prime Minister. I met the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh the same evening where NK Narayan, National Security Advisor, was also present. He (PM Singh) conveyed his gratitude to me for my efforts, time, patience and dedication," he said.

According to Malik, the meeting with Saeed and other militant leaders was part of a backchannel dialogue aimed at supporting peace efforts on Kashmir. He claimed he was specifically asked by IB officials to engage with these figures to explore “possibilities” for dialogue, particularly in light of growing security concerns in the capital.

He said the function in Pakistan, organised by Saeed and attended by the United Jihad Council, was one where he delivered a message of peace and religious moderation.

The affidavit was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by BJP leader Amit Malviya. Have a look at it here:

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Yasin Malik, serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case, has made a shocking claim.



In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court on August 25, Malik says:



•He met Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed… pic.twitter.com/D8xLdWDizG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 19, 2025

'Used Against Me To Build UAPA'

Malik alleged that his 2006 meeting was later distorted to justify his prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “Despite working to strengthen the peace table, I should ideally be seen as an apostle of peace and harmony. Instead... the entire meeting was construed out of context, distorted to meet the requirements for invocation of UAPA," Malik wrote.

The Delhi High Court has asked Malik to submit a formal reply in the case by November 10. Malik is currently serving a life sentence following his 2022 conviction under UAPA.