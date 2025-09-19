 Protests Erupt In Goa Over Brutal Attack On Activist Rama Kankonkar; BJP Office Vandalised, Five Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaProtests Erupt In Goa Over Brutal Attack On Activist Rama Kankonkar; BJP Office Vandalised, Five Arrested

Protests Erupt In Goa Over Brutal Attack On Activist Rama Kankonkar; BJP Office Vandalised, Five Arrested

Thousands gathered outside the Director General of Police's office in Panaji, accusing the state government and police of failing to maintain law and order.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Protests broke out in Goa on Friday, a day after social activist Rama Kankonkar was brutally attacked in broad daylight. | X @AamAadmiParty

Panaji: Protests broke out in Goa on Friday, a day after social activist Rama Kankonkar was brutally attacked in broad daylight.

Protests Erupt After Attack on Activist in Goa

Thousands gathered outside the Director General of Police's office in Panaji, accusing the state government and police of failing to maintain law and order. The agitating mob reportedly vandalised the office of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party here (BJP) and also attempted to storm the premises. Although the Goa Police arrested five of the six attackers on Thursday itself, the situation has continued to worsen as protesters intensified their agitation against the government. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon in the Karanjale area of Panaji, where Rama Kankonkar, a vocal critic of the BJP-led Goa government, was fatally assaulted by six men armed with wires and knives. CCTV footage that has since emerged shows five to six men assaulting the activist, leaving him seriously injured and crying out for help. One of the assailants was seen recording the attack on his mobile phone before the group fled on a two-wheeler, leaving Kankonkar lying on the ground. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the attack, saying such incidents would not be tolerated. He also ordered a probe into the incident and instructed the police to take swift action. In a swift response, the Goa Police arrested five of the six attackers, all of whom have criminal records, within hours of the incident, North Goa SP Rahul Gupta said.

Read Also
Election Commission De-Lists 474 Unrecognised Political Parties For Not Contesting Elections In Last...
article-image

The sixth suspect remains at large, and a manhunt is underway. The assault has sparked a political storm, with opposition leaders and social activists visiting Kankonkar at Goa Medical College and raising questions over the state's law and order. Opposition Leader Yuri Alemayehu, Goa Forward president Vijay Sardesai, and AAP president Amit Palekar were among those who called on him. The attack, coming after Kankonkar's sustained campaign against alleged corruption, has fuelled suspicions in political and social circles about the motive behind the assault.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Gains 9 Paise To Close At 88.11 Against US Dollar Amid Optimism Over India-US Trade Talks
Rupee Gains 9 Paise To Close At 88.11 Against US Dollar Amid Optimism Over India-US Trade Talks
Pune Residents Cry Foul Over Faulty Electricity Meters, Allege Inflated Bills
Pune Residents Cry Foul Over Faulty Electricity Meters, Allege Inflated Bills
Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Last Video Before His Demise Goes Viral; He Was Going To Perform In Singapore
Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Last Video Before His Demise Goes Viral; He Was Going To Perform In Singapore
'...Aggressive Nete Aahet': CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Remarks On NCP-SP Leader Jayant Patil | VIDEO
'...Aggressive Nete Aahet': CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Remarks On NCP-SP Leader Jayant Patil | VIDEO

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: September 19, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 19 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: September 19, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 19 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals...

'Manmohan Singh Conveyed His Gratitude': Yasin Malik Claims He Met Hafiz Saeed On Request Of Indian...

'Manmohan Singh Conveyed His Gratitude': Yasin Malik Claims He Met Hafiz Saeed On Request Of Indian...

Protests Erupt In Goa Over Brutal Attack On Activist Rama Kankonkar; BJP Office Vandalised, Five...

Protests Erupt In Goa Over Brutal Attack On Activist Rama Kankonkar; BJP Office Vandalised, Five...

Election Commission De-Lists 474 Unrecognised Political Parties For Not Contesting Elections In Last...

Election Commission De-Lists 474 Unrecognised Political Parties For Not Contesting Elections In Last...