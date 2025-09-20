 Bihar: 2 People Dead, Over 75 Hospitalised In Diarrhoea Outbreak In Darbhanga
IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: 2 People Dead, Over 75 Hospitalised In Diarrhoea Outbreak In Darbhanga | File Pic (Representative Image)

Patna: A sudden outbreak of diarrhoea in Mohanpur village under Sadar block has left two dead and over 75 residents hospitalised, most of them children, during the ongoing monsoon season.

The deceased have been identified as Deeplal Yadav and Laxmi Devi, both residents of Mohanpur.

Infected villagers have been admitted to Darbhanga Sadar Hospital and Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

Ranjana Devi, whose son is undergoing treatment at DMCH, described how the illness spread rapidly in her household.

“First, one of my children showed symptoms of diarrhoea, and later the entire family, including me, developed the same symptoms. We first went to the primary health centre, but doctors referred us to DMCH for treatment,” she said.

Darbhanga Civil Surgeon Dr. Arun Kumar's Statement

Darbhanga Civil Surgeon Dr. Arun Kumar confirmed the diarrhoea outbreak.

“We have taken all precautionary measures in the village and established a makeshift medical camp with expert doctors. Medical teams are conducting door-to-door checks and distributing antibiotics, glucose, ORS, and other medicines among villagers. The doctors are closely monitoring the situation in the village,” Dr. Kumar said.

“So far, over 75 people are hospitalised, though most have only mild symptoms. The situation is being closely monitored by specialist doctors at DMCH and Sadar Hospital,” he added.

Health officials suspect contaminated water and poor sanitation as possible causes, a common concern during the monsoon.

Authorities have urged residents to drink only boiled or filtered water and to report symptoms immediately.

During the monsoon, when low-lying areas of Darbhanga are affected by floods, outbreaks of diarrhoea and other vector-borne diseases are common.

Officials have urged villagers to sanitise their houses and maintain hygiene, while the district administration has begun sprinkling bleaching powder across the village to curb infections.

Health authorities have also advised residents to drink only boiled or filtered water, use ORS in case of loose motions, and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms appear.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

