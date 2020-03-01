Assam: Over 100 anti-CAA protestors detained in Guwahati

On Saturday, over 100 protestors were detained by police in Assam's Guwahati for staging protest demonstrations and trying to set up road blockades against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to a report by India Today, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) had staged a demonstration against the CAA in Guwahati on Saturday.

The protestors raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Central government and dubbed the CAA as "draconian", "undemocratic", "communal" and "unconstitutional". The protestors also demanded that the government should release all the anti-CAA protestors who were arrested earlier.