Assam: Over 100 anti-CAA protestors detained in Guwahati

On Saturday, over 100 protestors were detained by police in Assam's Guwahati for staging protest demonstrations and trying to set up road blockades against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
According to a report by India Today, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) had staged a demonstration against the CAA in Guwahati on Saturday.
The protestors raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Central government and dubbed the CAA as "draconian", "undemocratic", "communal" and "unconstitutional". The protestors also demanded that the government should release all the anti-CAA protestors who were arrested earlier.
The protestors also castigated the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state for using "force" to quell the "peaceful" movement against the new citizenship law in different parts of the country.
The Assam police have so far arrested around 450 persons in nearly 270 cases across the state for anti-CAA protests that broke out in the second week of December.
Assam witnessed widespread violence for several days since 9 December with three rail stations, post offices, banks, bus terminuses, shops, dozens of vehicles and much other public and private properties being set ablaze or vandalized.
After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on 11 December, the state erupted in uncontrolled protests, in which agitators engaged in pitched battles in almost every major city or town, forcing the administration to impose a curfew.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)