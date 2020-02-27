Sharjeel Imam met Assam MP before violence: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma

According to preliminary investigation, Sharjeel Imam, who is being grilled by crime branch of Assam Police at Panbazar police station here for his alleged seditious slogans like asking for cutting off Assam and Northeast from the rest of the country, was in touch with few other people of the state also.

“Being in touch is not a crime. You must know about the contents of the discussion. Please don’t speculate anything now. Each and every aspect has been thoroughly examined. Let’s law takes its own course, “Himanta said.

It’s already been reported that Imam has allegedly confessed to the police that he visited various minority-dominated areas of the state in 2016 with active support from a Gauhati University professor and a journalist, who hails from Jorhat and works in New Delhi, these days.

Sources close to the Assam Police inform here that the Gauhati University teacher and the journalist allegedly helped him to travel some of the strategic and minority dominated areas of the state extensively.

The Crime Branch of the Assam Police managed to get additional four- day custody of Sharjeel Imam for interrogation as the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate court was hearing the sedition charges filed against him by the state government for the second day on Monday last.

A former JNU student and is also one of the main organisers of Shahhen Bagh protest, Imam also shared information to police about the people who tried to instigate violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Assam in December last year.

Imam was booked under Sections 121 A, 124 A, 153 A, B, read with Section 13 (1) of IPC and 15 A (iii), 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following his controversial statement.