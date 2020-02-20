Jamia violence: Sharjeel Imam to be produced before Guwahati court today

The entire team is likely to reach Guwahati by 3.30 pm on Thursday. Soon after the arrival of the team, Sharjeel Imam is likely to be produced before a court in Guwahati.

Earlier, Imam was handed over the Assam Police custody by the Patiala House court on Wednesday. On February 13, he was presented before the CJM Kamrup through video conferencing. Later, he was sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, sources in Assam Police have informed here that security has been tightened on and off the court premises. He will be produced before the court amid massive security arrangements, sources said.

In a video, which gone viral, Imam was heard saying that the people of the country should cut off the Northeast from rest of India, if not permanently, then at least for some months.

He also made some comments of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) where he said that CAA has been implemented and a people are being kept in detention camps.

Reacting sharply to this, senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a press conference in the state secretariat, announced that the state government has filed a FIR against Imam for his “seditious and divisive” statement at Shaheen Bagh.