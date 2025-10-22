 Kerala: President Droupadi Murmu's Helicopter Gets Stuck On Newly Concreted Helipad At Pathanamthitta – Video
During her Sabarimala visit, President Droupadi Murmu’s helicopter got stuck in depressions on a freshly concreted helipad at Pramadam, Pathanamthitta, due to the concrete not being fully set. The President continued to Pamba by road, while police and fire personnel worked to free the helicopter. The landing site was changed last minute from Nilackal because of bad weather.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Kerala: President Droupadi Murmu's Helicopter Gets Stuck On Newly Concreted Helipad At Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The wheels of the helicopter which carried President Droupadi Murmu for her Sabarimala visit got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Pramadam here when it landed on Wednesday morning.

After the President left for Pamba by road, visuals on TV channels showed several policemen and fire force personnel pushing the helicopter's wheels out of the small depressions created when it landed on the concrete.

A senior police officer of the district said that the stadium was fixed as the location for landing the helicopter at the last moment and therefore, the helipad was created there late on Tuesday.

The landing was originally planned at Nilackal near Pamba, but it was changed to Pramadam due to inclement weather.

"The concrete had not set completely and therefore, it could not handle the helicopter's weight when it landed and depressions were formed where the wheels touched the ground," the officer said.

The President, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening for a four-day official visit to the southern state, left for Pathanamthitta district, where the hill shrine is located, this morning.

From Pramadam, Murmu is travelling to Pamba, the foothills of Sabarimala, via road.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

