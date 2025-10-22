‘Truth Will Come Out’: Ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa Denies Role In Son’s Death, Calls FIR ‘Baseless’ | X

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa has denied any involvement in the death of his son, Aqil Akhtar, calling the murder case registered against him and his wife “baseless.”



In a detailed statement, Mustafa said the registration of an FIR did not prove guilt and expressed confidence that “the truth will soon come out before the public.”

His Statement



Mustafa said he respected the police’s duty to register an FIR following a complaint. “If the police receive a written complaint in any matter, it becomes their duty to register an FIR on that complaint. The Panchkula Police have carried out this duty, and I welcome it,” he said, as quoted by an NDTV report.



He said that the allegations stemmed from “dirty politics and cheap thinking” aimed at damaging his family’s reputation. “Those who got the FIR registered based on baseless allegations should also be prepared to face the law,” he added.



Complaint Comes After Viral Videos



The case took shape after videos and social media posts allegedly linked to Aqil’s death surfaced online. In one video, reportedly recorded in August, Aqil claimed he was under stress after discovering his wife’s “affair” with his father.

As per the report, a resident of Malerkotla, Shamshudeen Chaudhary, subsequently filed a complaint that led the Panchkula Police to register a case against Mustafa, his wife, and two others.



Aqil had been found unconscious at his home in Sector 4, Panchkula, earlier this month. He was declared “brought dead” at the hospital, and police initially found no signs of foul play. His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, and last rites were performed soon after.



Expressing grief, Mustafa said his family had been devastated by Aqil’s death but remained determined to counter the “malicious allegations.” Police said the investigation was ongoing and that the exact cause of death would be confirmed once the viscera report is received.