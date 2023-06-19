Assam Floods: Over 33,000 People Affected As Brahmaputra River Surges Above Danger Level | ANI

Several rivers in Assam have surged above the danger level, leading to the displacement of more than 33,000 individuals across 14 districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Continuous heavy rainfall in the region has triggered the first wave of floods, causing the Brahmaputra river to breach the red (danger) mark in Neamatighat and Jorhat districts.

Flood Impact and Affected Districts

The torrential downpours in Assam have taken a toll on 14 districts, namely Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. The overflowing rivers have caused widespread flooding, displacing a significant number of people and disrupting normal life in these areas, said a report in India Today.

#WATCH | Lakhimpur | Flood situation in Assam remains grim. Water levels rise following incessant rains (17.06) pic.twitter.com/fu87f7f6cX — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

Red Alert and IMD Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam, cautioning against the impending floods. The alert spans over the next five days and covers several districts, including Dhubri, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Goalpara, and Karimganj. Additionally, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued an 'orange' alert for June 20 and a 'yellow' warning for the subsequent two days. These warnings highlight the criticality of the situation and the need for immediate precautions and preparedness.

Traffic Disruption and Power Supply Issues

The heavy rainfall and resultant flooding are expected to cause traffic disruption in various parts of Assam. Waterlogging on roads and the uprooting of trees may temporarily hinder the movement of vehicles. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has advised caution in this regard. Moreover, the uprooting of trees poses a risk to power lines, which could lead to power outages in the affected areas.