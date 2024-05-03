Lok Sabha Election 2024, Haveri Constituency In Karnataka: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers & Vote Shares

Haveri is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka that will hold elections on May 7. The constituency comprises eight Assembly segments that include Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur and Ranibennur. Currently, the Congress controls seven of these seats, while the BJP holds one.

Haveri Lok Sabha constituency 2019 general assembly elections data |

Key candidates from Haveri

This election marks the first time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka chief minister Basavarj Bommai is running for the Lok Sabha elections. He faces competition from Congress candidate Anandaswamy Gaddadevaramath.

Past Lok Sabha elections performances

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Udasi SC secured victory with 681,147 votes, defeating Congress candidate DR Patil by a margin of 139,178 votes. In the 2014 elections, Udasi Shivakumar Channabasappa of the BJP also won, receiving 566,454 votes and defeating Saleem Ahmed of the Congress by a margin of 87,378 votes.

The results for the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency will be announced on June 4.