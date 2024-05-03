VIDEO: Man Boastfully Claims Of Setting Mountain On Fire In Instagram Post Days After Massive Fire In Nainital, Netizens Demand Action

A video posted on Instagram has gone viral on social media, showing a young man boasting about setting a mountain on fire.

In the video, a portion of forest is engulfed in a widespread inferno, but it is unclear when and where the video was recorded.

The viral video features a young man wearing a red t-shirt who proudly declares, "Hello guys, we are finally doing our work of setting fire. Our job is to set fire and play with fire. We play with fire now and then. We have come here to do the same; we will burn the mountain to ashes..."

Uttrakhand: A video that went viral on Instagram shows two people Instagram Handle: “beingsalmankhanx22” proudly admitting to setting a whole mountain on fire. What kind of jihad is this? CC: @pushkardhami Jipic.twitter.com/YJ9huRfaAg — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AdvAshutoshBJP) May 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the man in the red t-shirt introduces another man who enters the frame a few seconds into the video.

After introducing him, he continues to speak boastfully, saying, "Nobody challenges those who play with fire. And Biharis are never challenged."

Shortly after the video went viral, many social media users reacted strongly to the claims made by the man in the video, demanding action by the Uttarakhand Police.

Some users pointed out the Instagram handle from which the video was first shared, suggesting that the person in the video belongs to the Muslim religion, and questioned, "What kind of jihad is this?"

Notably, last week seemingly innocuous act of setting a portion of the forest ablaze by a sheep herder in Tadiyaal village of Jakholi, Uttarakhand, has spiraled into a widespread inferno, engulfing vast swathes of the state's lush greenery.

FPJ had earlier reported that the blaze had reached the outskirts of Nainital, casting a pall of smoke over the picturesque hill town and prompting urgent measures from authorities to contain the flames.

Reports indicate that the fire encroached upon Nainital's High Court Colony.