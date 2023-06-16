 Assam: 87.60 lakh Books In Line With New Education Policy Dispatched On Friday
article-image
ANI Photo | Assam: Books in line with new education policy despatched on Friday | ANI

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday flagged off vehicles carrying textbooks under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme under the new education policy for children of Class 1 to 3.
The Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd published the textbooks.

As many as 87.60 lakh copies of books under NIPUN Assam Mission for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy were dispatched.

These books are in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Manipuri, Garo, Hmar, and English languages. NEP 2020 focuses on teaching in mother tongues at primary levels.

NIPUN is a flagship scheme under National Education Policy 2020 to achieve Foundational Literacy and Numeracy of students in 3-9 years age group by 2026-27 in their mother tongue. FLN is also the theme of discussion in the Education Working Group under India’s G20 presidency.

article-image

