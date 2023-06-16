Assam CM To Take Parents' View On NEP Implementation

He also requested the state's academic fraternity with respect to transform Assam into a hub of education for eastern India. | File

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister made the announcement in respect to the NEP. He said that views of parents as well as students will be taken into consideration. This announcemnet was made during the inaugural session of the two-day Conclave on the implementation of NEP in Assam. This was said on June 15 on the occasion of inaugural session of the two-day Conclave on the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in Assam.

Following that, he also requested the state's academic fraternity with respect to transform Assam into a hub of education for eastern India. CM also stressed up on maintaining uniformity in the academic calendars, syllabus, and grading patters for the universities.

Himanta Sarma And NEP

In line with the Chief Minister, Assam Government has taken a few steps for an immediate execution of the NEP. This was followed by policy launch for the higher education in the state on 3rd of June. He said that the vice-chancellors of the state universities have been taking committed steps for its implementation, and assured all necessary support for the improvement of the infrastructure of the universities.

"Views from parents and students would also be sought for proper implementation of the latest education policy," Sarma added.

Moreover, he also touched up on performance level. According to while while a few performances from the university has shown good rankings, others have reached to a non satisfactory level.

In addition, 50 per cent of the universities in Assam will be amongst top 100 rankings. The Chief Minister said there is a need for more discussion in the educational sphere on NEP 2020 and to make students and parents fully aware of its various provisions.