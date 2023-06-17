Assam Flooding Gets Worse With Unabating Rain; 34,000 People In 11 Districts Affected

Assam flooding | Twitter

Assam is currently experiencing the first wave of flash floods this year due to the recent heavy rains. Over 34,000 people are being affected by the constant rain, which is flooding new areas across 11 districts. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the majority of rivers, including the Brahmaputra, have rising water levels at various locations, but none are flowing above the danger mark.

Lakhimpur emerges as the worst-hit area

34,189 people have been impacted by the flood, including 3,787 children and 14,675 women. Among the impacted districts are Bishwanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

With nearly 23,516 people impacted, Lakhimpur is the area worst hit, followed by Dibrugarh (3,857), Darrang (2231), Bishwanath (2231), and Dhemaji (1,085).

Relief centres are being set up

There have been established eleven relief distribution centres, eight in Lakhimpur and two in Udalguri. The ASDMA said that 209.67 hectares of cropland have been damaged throughout Assam, adversely affecting 77 villages in total. There have been four breaches, two in Lakhimpur and two in Udalguri.

According to the ASDMA, significant erosion has been observed in the districts of Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong West, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. As per the report, torrential rains have caused several areas of the Dima Hasao and Kamrup districts to experience landslides.