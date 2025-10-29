 ED Flags Suspected Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department
N ChithraUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Chennai: In what could spell fresh trouble for the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu closer to next year’s Assembly polls, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has sensed a cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supplies (MAWS) Department. The agency has written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (in-charge) seeking a probe in this connection.

However, MAWS Minister K N Nehru has denied the agency’s charges.

The ED had hit upon the potential scam while investigating money laundering linked to a bank fraud case related to True Value Homes, a leading real estate company, in which the Minister’s brother Ravichandran is believed to have stakes.

The ED said bribery had partly influenced the selection of officers and staff for 2,538 posts filled by the MAWS Department. In August, Chief Minister M K Stalin had handed over the appointment letters to the selected candidates.

According to the agency, bribes varying from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were collected per post by powerful politicians and entities close to them for rigging the examination process in mid-2024 and awarding appointment orders in favour of at least 150 candidates. The ED also sought a probe against the Anna University staff, who had conducted the examination. Along with the letter to the DGP, the central agency also sent a 232-page report containing names of suspected operatives behind the scam and their modus operandi as well as details of the 150 suspect candidates, who were selected.

Denying all charges, the Minister in an official statement on Wednesday said legal steps would be taken to defeat what he called any effort with political intention aimed at bringing disrepute to the State Government. According to him, the agency had taken up an old bank case and was attempting to blow it out of proportion. Nehru argued that “not a single objection” was received in connection with the recruitment test. The candidates were selected on merit and based on qualifications, adhering to the reservation policy, he contended.

