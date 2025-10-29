Woman Drags UP Constable By Collar After He Molests Her Daughter In Kanpur; Accused Suspended - VIDEO

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was suspended on Wednesday after a woman accused him of molesting her. According to reports, the victim was returning home after buying stamp papers near Halet Bridge under the RTO office when Constable Brijesh Singh, posted with Nazirabad police station’s PRV-4721, allegedly molested her at Gol Chauraha.

The victim's father said his married daughter works as a cook at a doctor's house in Kalyanpur. On Wednesday afternoon, she was heading home from Kalyanpur and stopped at Gol Chauraha to buy stamps. It is alleged that Brijesh Singh made obscene comments, grabbed her hand in public, forcibly stopped her, and demanded her mobile number. She managed to free herself and reach home.

Upon arriving, she recounted the ordeal to her mother and sister. The victim, along with her mother and other relatives, rushed back to the spot, where the accused was still present. When they attempted to record him on mobile, Singh allegedly twisted her arm, breaking her bangles and causing scratches.

Undeterred, the woman grabbed his collar and held him until Dial-112 police arrived. She then dragged him to Kakadev police station and filed a complaint.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the accused apologising to the victim's mother.

ACP Swaroop Nagar Sumit Ramteke confirmed that an FIR under sections for molestation and misbehaviour is being registered against Brijesh Singh. “Primary investigation and CCTV footage confirm the incident. The constable has been suspended with immediate effect on the Police Commissioner’s orders,” he said. Singh is in custody for questionin