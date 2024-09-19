Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Serial Offender, 3 Others Arrested For Molesting Woman Cop During Ganpati Visarjan In Kandivali

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A woman police sub-inspector from Kandivali police station, while on duty during Ganpati Visarjan in the Kandivali West area, was molested by a serial offender Harish Mandavikar, and his accomplices.

About The Accused

The accused have been identified as Harish Mandavikar, 45, Deepak Pandey, 34, Subhash Chaudhari, 30, and Rajesh Kokisrekar, 39. Police records indicate that Mandavikar is a history sheeter who was recently released from prison.

About The Incident

According to officials, the incident took place in the evening at Kandivali Talao, when the accused attempted to bypass a queue for Visarjan. When the police intervened, the suspects argued with a female officer, and touched her, and pushed her.

Accused Arrested

All four were arrested and charged under sections 353 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.