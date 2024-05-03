UP Shocker: Men Force Student To Pose As 'Murga', Thrash Him With Slipper And Belt In Rampur, Post Video On Instagram; Police Register Case

X

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, a young man fell victim to a brutal assault. The incident shows the unchecked dominance of unruly youths in the area with no fear of the law.

As per reports, the victim was subjected to a series of degrading acts, starting with being forced to imitate a rooster, followed by merciless beatings with belt and kicks. When these methods seemed insufficient to satisfy the assailants' cruelty, the youth was forced to sit on a bike and was beaten with a slipper. The men filmed the entire ordeal and posted the brutal and shameful act on social media platforms. The purported video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

#उत्तर_प्रदेश का चर्चित जिला रामपुर में युवक पर जुल्म की सारी हदे !!



दबंग युवकों को सरकार और पुलिस का कोई खौफ नहीं !!



युवक को पहले बनाया मुर्गा, फिर बेल्टो लात-घुसो से की पिटाई !!

जब इतने से मन ना भरा तो युवक को गाड़ी पर बैठाकर चप्पलों से पीटा !!



"वीडियो बनाकर लगाया स्टेटस" और… pic.twitter.com/dzQjBAveXL — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) May 3, 2024

X

Soon after the video of the incident went viral, the police responded and registered a case. In reply to the post, the Rampur Police on X said, “An FIR has been registered at the Thana Civil Lines police station regarding the youth's assault and the viral video. Investigative actions are underway.”