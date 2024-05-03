 UP Shocker: Men Force Student To Pose As 'Murga', Thrash Him With Slipper And Belt In Rampur, Post Video On Instagram; Police Register Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Men Force Student To Pose As 'Murga', Thrash Him With Slipper And Belt In Rampur, Post Video On Instagram; Police Register Case

UP Shocker: Men Force Student To Pose As 'Murga', Thrash Him With Slipper And Belt In Rampur, Post Video On Instagram; Police Register Case

In reply to the post, the Rampur Police on X said, “An FIR has been registered at the Thana Civil Lines police station regarding the youth's assault and the viral video. Investigative actions are underway.”

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
X

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, a young man fell victim to a brutal assault. The incident shows the unchecked dominance of unruly youths in the area with no fear of the law. 

As per reports, the victim was subjected to a series of degrading acts, starting with being forced to imitate a rooster, followed by merciless beatings with belt and kicks. When these methods seemed insufficient to satisfy the assailants' cruelty, the youth was forced to sit on a bike and was beaten with a slipper. The men filmed the entire ordeal and posted the brutal and shameful act on social media platforms. The purported video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.  

Watch the video here:

X

Read Also
UP Shocker: Man Urinating At Roadside Beaten Up & Arrested After Girl Passing-By Alleged Misconduct
article-image

Soon after the video of the incident went viral, the police responded and registered a case. In reply to the post, the Rampur Police on X said, “An FIR has been registered at the Thana Civil Lines police station regarding the youth's assault and the viral video. Investigative actions are underway.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Sundar Lal Patwa Threatens Cop After Ex-CM Shivraj's Mic Was...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Sundar Lal Patwa Threatens Cop After Ex-CM Shivraj's Mic Was...

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Hyderabad Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Voting Date & Past...

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Hyderabad Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Voting Date & Past...

UP Shocker: Men Force Student To Pose As 'Murga', Thrash Him With Slipper And Belt In Rampur, Post...

UP Shocker: Men Force Student To Pose As 'Murga', Thrash Him With Slipper And Belt In Rampur, Post...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP CM Mohan Yadav, VD Sharma Target Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Bid; Jairam...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP CM Mohan Yadav, VD Sharma Target Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Bid; Jairam...