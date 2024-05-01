UP Shocker: Man Urinating At Roadside Beaten Up & Arrested After Girl Passing-By Alleged Misconduct

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | @TrueStoryUP

Greater Noida: In a shocking incident that was reported in Unaidpur village of Greater Noida in UP, a young man urinating on the roadside was beaten up by a group of villagers. A per local reports, a girl was passing by the street when the man turned around. The girl accused the man of purposely exposing himself in front of her. Soon she raised the alarm and the villagers angered over her grievance beat him up and handed him over to the police.

Girl raises alarm

The girl alleged that the young man stood in front of her with his pants open and was deliberately showing his private part. She also further accused him of making objectionable gestures to her. A case has been registered against the young man under sections 354, 352, 504 and 509 of IPC. The young man has been identified as Ajit who continued to claim innocence. However, the girl continued to claim that the man deliberately removed his clothes in front of her. The girl has also accused Ajit of holding her with bad intentions and trying to drag her away.

Similar past incident

Such controversies are not new to uttar Pradesh. On April 14, A disgusting video had surfaced capturing a shameful act of a young man in Varanasi. In the video that had gone, a man could be seen urinating on the poster of former CM and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's poster. According to reports, he had himself filmed the video during a Facebook Live. However, he was immediately arrested after the video went viral on social media. Based on the complaint received at the Cholapur police station, the accused was swiftly arrested and sent to jail under appropriate sections of the law.