UP Viral Video: Varanasi Man Hurls Abuses, Urinates On Ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav's Poster; Arrested After Video Goes Viral |

UP: A disgusting video has surfaced on the internet showing a shameful act done by a young man in Varanasi. In the viral video, the man can be seen urinating on the poster of former CM and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's poster. According to reports, he himself filmed the video during a Facebook Live. However, he was immediately arrested after the video went viral on social media.

Angered by the alleged misconduct displayed in the video showcasing the image of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, disgruntled Samajwadi Party (SP) workers filed a complaint against the accused youth at the Cholapur police station. The police then registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation.

Viral Video Shows Shameful Act

Expressing outrage over the incident, former State Secretary of the Samajwadi Party Lohia Vahini, Neeraj Yadav, lodged a complaint with the police. The man named accused in the matter is identified as Bade Lal Chauhan, a local living in the area under the jurisdiction of Cholapur police station. He was accused of maligning Akhilesh Yadav's image on Facebook Live and using derogatory language. Later, the youth also urinated on Akhilesh's image, as seen on video.

When his anger did not subside even after this, he made disrespectful and abusive comments about Samajwadi Party MP and Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, as well as the entire Yadav community.

Neeraj Yadav demanded action in this matter while registering a complaint with the police, stating that if no action is taken against the youth, they will be compelled to launch an aggressive protest against this incident.

थाना चोलापुर में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए सम्बन्धित अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है। — DCP Varuna Zone Vns (@DcpVns) April 14, 2024

Accused Arrested Immediately

Based on the complaint received at the Cholapur police station, the accused was swiftly arrested and sent to jail under appropriate sections of the law. "Based on the complaint received at Cholapur police station, a case has been registered under relevant sections and the accused has been arrested and sent to jail," said DCP Varuna Zone Vns in response to the viral video.