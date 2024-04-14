UP Viral Video: Drunk, Semi-Naked Duo Shower Each Other With Alcohol On Car Bearing BJP Sticker In Prayagraj | X

A video that has gone viral on social media features two semi-naked, intoxicated individuals bathing each other with alcohol. Reports indicate that these young men were openly drinking and causing a disturbance on the street in front of Gate No. 2 at Prayagraj Railway Junction. The video also captures them pouring alcohol over a third person.

After the video gained widespread attention, many observed that the car used by the young men had a sticker identifying it as belonging to the 'Mandal President, Bharatiya Janata Party'. The owner of the vehicle and the connection between the individuals and any BJP leader remain unclear.

Once the police became aware of the incident, they seized the vehicle. The X handle of DCP of Prayagraj, tweeted that the seizure was carried out under the appropriate provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act due to traffic rule violations. Legal proceedings are set to follow.

According to media reports, the vehicle in the video was identified as being from Fatehpur. Police have confirmed the vehicle's registration and issued a fine of Rs. 24,500.