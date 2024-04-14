 UP Viral Video: Drunk, Semi-Naked Duo Shower Each Other With Alcohol On Car Bearing BJP Sticker In Prayagraj
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Viral Video: Drunk, Semi-Naked Duo Shower Each Other With Alcohol On Car Bearing BJP Sticker In Prayagraj

UP Viral Video: Drunk, Semi-Naked Duo Shower Each Other With Alcohol On Car Bearing BJP Sticker In Prayagraj

After the video gained widespread attention, many observed that the car used by the young men had a sticker identifying it as belonging to the 'Mandal President, Bharatiya Janata Party'.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
UP Viral Video: Drunk, Semi-Naked Duo Shower Each Other With Alcohol On Car Bearing BJP Sticker In Prayagraj | X

A video that has gone viral on social media features two semi-naked, intoxicated individuals bathing each other with alcohol. Reports indicate that these young men were openly drinking and causing a disturbance on the street in front of Gate No. 2 at Prayagraj Railway Junction. The video also captures them pouring alcohol over a third person.

After the video gained widespread attention, many observed that the car used by the young men had a sticker identifying it as belonging to the 'Mandal President, Bharatiya Janata Party'. The owner of the vehicle and the connection between the individuals and any BJP leader remain unclear.

Once the police became aware of the incident, they seized the vehicle. The X handle of DCP of Prayagraj, tweeted that the seizure was carried out under the appropriate provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act due to traffic rule violations. Legal proceedings are set to follow.

According to media reports, the vehicle in the video was identified as being from Fatehpur. Police have confirmed the vehicle's registration and issued a fine of Rs. 24,500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Viral Video: Drunk, Semi-Naked Duo Shower Each Other With Alcohol On Car Bearing BJP Sticker In...

UP Viral Video: Drunk, Semi-Naked Duo Shower Each Other With Alcohol On Car Bearing BJP Sticker In...

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delving Into The Life Father Of Constitution & Champion Of Social Justice

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delving Into The Life Father Of Constitution & Champion Of Social Justice

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Suffers Eye Injury After Stones Hurled At Him In Vijayawada, Shocking...

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Suffers Eye Injury After Stones Hurled At Him In Vijayawada, Shocking...

Lok Sabha ELections 2024: Congress Finalises 9 Candidates For Haryana, Kurukshetra Seat For AAP In...

Lok Sabha ELections 2024: Congress Finalises 9 Candidates For Haryana, Kurukshetra Seat For AAP In...

Haryana: YouTubers Garvit And Nandini Fall To Death From 7th Floor Of Society Building; Suicide...

Haryana: YouTubers Garvit And Nandini Fall To Death From 7th Floor Of Society Building; Suicide...