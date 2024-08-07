 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Potential Infiltration Amid Bangladesh's Political Turmoil
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Potential Infiltration Amid Bangladesh's Political Turmoil

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation, with Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests on August 5. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

Updated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | x | ANI

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concern on Wednesday over the illegal infiltration from Bangladeshi borders, stating that the situation can force some people to come to India.

"On the situation in Bangladesh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "The incident that happened in Bangladesh is concerning; there are two angles. One is that if such unrest continues in Bangladesh, then some people will be forced to come to India so we have to secure our borders," Sharma said.

Himanta Biswa Sharma also voiced the possibility of Bangladesh becoming a safe ground for terrorist activities in the future.

"During the time of Sheikh Hasina, all terrorist groups from the north-east were removed from Bangladesh. For us, it will be a matter of concern; once again, Bangladesh must not become a safe haven for such terrorists. I hope the Indian government will stay in constant touch with whichever government is formed there." The Assam Chief Minister said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls Situation In Bangladesh Concerning

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal called the situation concerning and extended his wishes for a smooth transition.

While addressing the BIMSTEC Business Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Delhi, the Union Minister said, "We are all deeply concerned about the evolving situation in Bangladesh, and we wish the people of Bangladesh our best wishes for a smooth transition and a bright future in the years to come," said Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister."

About The Bangladesh Political Crisis

A day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and left the country, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Bangladesh President's Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin, made the announcement. The decision regarding the appointment of Bangladesh's interim government head was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

