Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Video Of Man 'Peeing' On Sheikh Hasina's Father's Statue In Bangladesh: 'Yeh Protests Hai Kya?'

Bollywood actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the video of a man 'peeing' on the head of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue in Dhaka. She also slammed the 'so-called protestors' for beating animals in zoo.

On Tuesday, Kangana took to her official Instagram account and shared a disgusting video of a man urinating on the statue of Rahman, who is considered a founding father of Bangladesh.

Strongly reacting to the video, Kangana wrote, "Bangladeshis are peeing on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue.... He is the man who liberated Bangladesh... shortly after he got them freedom he was assassinated. I wonder isne bichare ne kya kiya... ispe kyu pee kar rahe hain?? Some of them were also in the zoo beating animals yes apparently protests are not stopping even after Prime Minister has resigned... yeh protests hai kya???"

In another story, she lashed out at those harming the animals in zoo. Kangana wrote, "Bangladeshi so called protesters beating animals in the zoo.... Thank your stars for Ram Rajya... Here you can happily crib and complain all day about the government, be nasty and unleash unreasonable amount of hate on the government while they diligently save and protect you."

The actress-politician added, "Socho if you really get what you want ha ha ha inke haath lagoge. Jo animals ko nahi chhodte tumhara kya haal karenge."

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and flew to India. Moments after the news of her fleeing from Bangladesh surfaced, protesters stormed into her official residence and looted whatever they could find there. The Bangladesh Parliament was also taken over by the protesters who caused panic and chaos.

Hasina resigned following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later they turned into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power. The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.