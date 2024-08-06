Kangana Ranaut Hugs Flood Victim In Himachal Pradesh, Gets Emotional: 'Feel Immense Pain & Grief' (PHOTOS)

Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut visited flood-affected areas in her hometown Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday (August 6). She took to her official social media accounts to share photos of the rescue and relief work going on. In some pictures, Kangana is also seen getting emotional as she hugged a flood victim.

As the actress inspected the ongoing work in the flood-affected areas, she stated that their only hope is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In one of the photos she posted on her Instagram story, Kangana is seen hugging a woman. She is surrounded by other local victims. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "People have lost everything... In the vastness of that loss I feel immense pain and grief... our hope is Narendra Modi and BJP."

Along with other pictures, she wrote on X, "Today visiting flood hit areas in Himachal Pradesh. We are so vulnerable before this vast universe…. Oh goddess earth, mother of life be kind to us."

Kangana also said that the victims should receive help from the state government. "It is also very shameful that flood affected people are not getting any help from the state government… wherever I am going in flood affected areas, helpless people are complaining about the cruel and unconcerned treatment of the state government towards them. It is tragic and inhuman."

Floods due to heavy rainfall, landslides and cloudburst in different districts of Himachal Pradesh have led to destruction, claiming several lives and swept away infrastructure across the state.

According to media reports, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 662 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till August 4.