Kangana Ranaut REACTS As Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India: 'No One Safe In Muslim Countries'

Sheikh Hasina recently resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh following months of violent protests in the country against her government’s move. She left the country and was flown to India in a military helicopter on Monday.

According to Times Now, Hasina is likely to head to London following a stopover in India.

Reacting to this, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said that she is 'honoured' that Sheikh Hasina feels safe in India.

Taking to her X, the Queen actress wrote, "Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!!"

Kangana added, "No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya. Jai Shri Ram."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Monday that she will support the decision the central government takes in the matter. As per ANI, she said, "I would appeal to the people of Bengal to maintain peace. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. This is a matter between two countries, we will support whatever decision the central government takes."

"The Government of India will decide on how to approach this issue and appeals to leaders of all political parties to refrain from making provocative comments that may disrupt peace in Bengal or the country...Some BJP leaders have already commented on it. It should not be done," she added.