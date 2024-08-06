'Finally, Mamata Banerjee Accepted Bengal Is Part Of India': Kangana Ranaut Mocks WB CM After She Extends Support To Centre Amid Bangladesh Crisis

X

Sarcastically applauding and parallelly criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mandi BJP MP and actress, Kangana Ranaut, in a tweet on X on Tuesday said Banerjee, “for the first time in her life”, "supported the Central government" amid the ongoing Bangladesh crisis.

Taking it to X, Ranaut said, “For the first time, Mamata didi accepted that Bengal is a part of India and supported Centre remembering the Prime Minister. What a scene! She knows she will be the first to face Bangladeshi refugees whom she has given shelter when they come with daggers. But Mamata didi can be rest assured. She will be protected in Ram Rajya. Nothing to worry about as the country is in safe hands.”

Mamta didi ko bhi Prime Minister ji ki yaad aayi, finally unhone apni life mein pehli baar Bengal ko Bharat ka hissa mana, center ko support kiya wah! Kya nazara hai.

Inko pata hai inka number sabse pehle aayega, jo Bangladeshi refugees ko vote bank keliye paal rakha hai woh sab… pic.twitter.com/WopZ9kUbz2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 6, 2024

Ranaut's tweet comes a day after news agency ANI reported that amid the Bangladesh crisis, the West Bengal CM appealed to the people of Bengal to maintain peace and not pay attention to any kind of rumours. She said that this is a matter between two countries and she will support whatever decision the central government takes.

"I appeal to the people of Bengal to maintain peace. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. This is a matter between two countries, we will support whatever decision the Central government takes," Mamata told ANI.

Kolkata | After Sheikh Hasina resigns as Bangladesh PM & interim govt to form govt there, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I appeal to the people of Bengal to maintain peace. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. This is a matter between two countries, we will support… pic.twitter.com/MqqeOzdxvE — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

Sheikh Hasina's plan to travel to UK hits roadblock

Meanwhile, former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock over some "uncertainties" and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Hasina, who landed at the Hindon airbase on Monday in a C-130J military transport aircraft hours after resigning as the prime minister, has been shifted to an unspecified location under tight security, they said.

The former Bangladesh prime minister, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, planned to leave for London from India to take temporary refuge but the option is not being pursued now. This is after the UK government indicated that she may not get legal protection against any possible probe into the massive violent protests in her country, they said.

The Awami League leader planned to travel to London through India and her aides informed Indian authorities about it before she landed in Hindon, the people cited above said.

Hasina decided to travel to London as Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament. Tulip is economic secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate.

The 76-year-old who ruled the South Asian country with an iron fist for 15 years, resigned as the prime minister following the massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.

The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.