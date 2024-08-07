Sheikh Hasina Networth: A Look Into The Former Bangladesh PM's Wealth And Grandeur

Sheikh Hasina's decades-long reign chaotically came to an end when the former Bangladesh PM quit and fled the South Asian country on August 5. This was the result of a rambunctious series of protests that erupted and engulfed the Hasina-led regime.
The protests that resulted in the deaths of hundreds emerged from a demand for the removal of the reservation policy that assisted and favoured the ruling party of families of freedom fighters.
Sheikh Hasina's Networth
With the former PM's future in limbo, we take a look at the fortunes that Hasina accrued during her regime of nearly 2 decades.
Primarily, we look at the official remuneration that Hasina received while occupying the top job of the country. Like India, although the country has a president, the position is only ceremonial in nature, and real powers lie with the PM.
Hasina, as PM, had the privilege of attaining a monthly salary of USD 1,352 or Rs 1,13,453. |
Annually, she was entitled to the amount of USD 16,220 or Rs 13,61,101 according to current exchange rates.
According to her pre-election affidavit filing, her total wealth stood at around Rs 4.36 crore.
Sheikh Hasina's Real Estate
Given her hugely influential political background, she is said to have bequeathed the resources and assets of her father and one of the leading figures in the country, Mujiber Rahman.
She is said to have accrued her additional resources from agricultural activities. According to some reports, farming activities on a 6-acre plot owned by her have resulted in a significant inflow of resources.
When it comes to the real estate that she wields, apart from her official, residence, which was recently vandalised, she is said to own mansions and other immovable assets within Bangladesh. In addition, she also owns apartments in City Space, Singapore.
Her official residence, Ganabhaban, was also engulfed in the riot. Visuals of protestors wallowing in the leftover luxury of the former PM went viral online.