Ashneer Grover Takes Jibe After Court Rejects Bail Plea Of SUV Driver In Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy, Says 'Liable To Be Tried For Genocide'

New Delhi, July 31: BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover on Wednesday took a dig at authorities and made a vieled attack on action taken against a person for allegedly driving his SUV at a high speed on the water logged streets of old Rajinder Nagar where Rao's IAS Study Circle is located. On Saturday evening, three IAS aspirants died after the basement of the coaching center was flooded.

A day after the incident, a video surfaced on social media platform X which showed an SUV speeding through the flooded street opposite Rau's IAS Study Circle building. The video showed the basement steel gate collapsing due to the force of the water which was created by the speeding vehicle.

The video clip showed that as soon as the steel gate collapsed, water entered the basement at a tremendous speed. Following outrage, the person driving the SUV was arrested. However, netizens questioned action against the SUV driver with many saying that he was made scapegoat in the incident.

"My car just waded through kilometers of stagnant water on Delhi roads. I am told I am liable to be tried for ‘genocide’ !" wrote Grover on X.

A court here Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of an SUV driver and four owners of the coaching centre basement in the Old Rajinder Nagar area which was flooded with rainwater and led to the death of three civil services aspirants.

Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar rejected the bail plea of driver Manuj Kathuria and basement owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh. "All the bail applications are dismissed," the judge said.

Kathuria has been accused of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement. The four co-owners have been charged with abetting the offences. The five accused were arrested on Monday.