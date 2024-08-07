Who Is Yahya Sinwar? Architect Of October 7 Attack Named As New Hamas Chief After Ismail Haniyeh's Killing

Yahya Sinwar |

Hamas has appointed its Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar, as the new political chief to succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli attack in Tehran last week. The announcement came on Tuesday amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Iran vowing revenge against Israel for Haniyeh's killing.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the July 31 attack. Sinwar, considered the architect of the October 7 attack against Israel, now faces the challenge of steering Hamas through these turbulent times from an undisclosed location in Gaza. His appointment signals a clear message of defiance to Israel, as Sinwar is viewed as public enemy number one by the Israeli government.

Yahya Sinwar with ex-Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

Who Is Yahya Sinwar?

Born in 1962 in Khan Younis, Sinwar is regarded as one of the most hardline figures within Hamas. He was repeatedly arrested by Israel in the early 1980s for his involvement in anti-occupation activism at the Islamic University in Gaza. According to an Al Jazeera report, after graduating, Sinwar helped establish the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, in 1987, the same year the group was founded by Shaikh Ahmad Yasin.

In 1988, Sinwar was arrested by Israeli forces and sentenced to four life sentences for his alleged involvement in the capture and killing of two Israeli soldiers and four suspected Palestinian informants. He spent 23 years in an Israeli prison, where he learned Hebrew and became well-versed in Israeli politics. He was released in 2011 as part of the prisoner exchange deal that freed Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Sinwar's Rise In Hamas

Following his release, Sinwar quickly ascended through Hamas's ranks, being elected to its political bureau in 2012 and coordinating closely with the Qassam Brigades. He played a viral role during Israel's seven-week offensive against Gaza in 2014. In 2015, the United States designated him as a specially designated global terrorist.

In 2017, Sinwar became the chief of Hamas in Gaza, succeeding Haniyeh, who was elected as the head of the group’s political bureau. Unlike Haniyeh, who traveled and spoke publicly, Sinwar has remained largely silent since October 7. However, in a 2021 interview with Vice News, Sinwar stated that while Palestinians do not seek war due to its high cost, they will not surrender.

Sinwar's leadership is expected to continue the defiant stance against Israel, but his ability to effectively communicate with Hamas operatives and oversee political operations while in hiding remains uncertain. Israeli officials have reportedly expressed a clear intention to eliminate him as well.