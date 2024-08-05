'Joker Of The Century': BJP Spokesperson Slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Shares Old Video Praising Bangladesh

X

Amid reports of violent protests in Bangladesh and the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arriving in India, an old video of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, shared by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, went viral on social media.

In the video, Rathee was seen praising Bangladesh for its development and happiness index. “Joker of the century!” Poonawalla wrote on X while sharing the video.

In the 21-second video, Rathee applauded Bangladesh, stating that the country had set a very positive example for its neighbouring countries.

“On several parameters, Bangladesh has either left India behind or is on its way to doing so. The country is setting a very positive example for its neighbour in today's time of development. On average, people in Bangladesh are happier than Indians,” Rathee was heard saying in the video.

"Joker of the century!"

In response to Poonawalla’s tweet, Rathee clarified that the video in question is four years old and accurately reflected the state of affairs in Bangladesh at that time.

“This is a four-year-old video. Everything said in this video was accurate back then based on the latest data. You are only proving your own stupidity by sharing it out of context and trying to mislead your followers,” tweeted Rathee.

This is a 4 year old video.



"Everything said in this video was accurate back then based on the latest data. You are only proving your own stupidity by sharing it out of context and trying to mislead your followers."

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with the former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Hindon airbase near Delhi hours after she fled Dhaka amid violent protests on Monday.

According to reports, their meeting lasted an hour, after which Doval's convoy left the airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Watch: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Airbase pic.twitter.com/DpO8eiT8s5 — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2024

Hasina landed at Hindon Airbase near Delhi around 5:36 p.m. and was received by Air Force officials. Reports suggest that the former Bangladesh PM will soon fly to London.

The masses of Bangladesh have FORCED OUT the vicious Hasina! Here she is fleeing the country! THIS IS YOUR VICTORY.



There is nothing more powerful than the collective power of the working class!



ALL POWER TO THE COMMITTEES OF STRUGGLE! DONT LET THE ARMY STEAL THE REVOLUTION!

Protesters in Bangladesh stormed the Prime Minister's official residence in Dhaka on Monday shortly after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country with her sister.