Arvind Kejriwal confirms AAP to contest from all 224 seats in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reaffirmed on Wednesday that his party will be contesting from all the seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The party announced the names of its 80 candidates and released its election manifesto for the polls.

AAP is setting the agenda for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election with BJP promising 'Namma Clinic' on the lines of Delhi's Mohalla Clinics and Congress promising 200 units of free electricity as has been implemented in the national capital.

Notably, the AAP had contested in the 2018 elections in the state but failed to win a single seat.

The party has made 10 promises to the people of Karnataka if it is elected to power.

1. Guarantees for zero corruption

2. Up to 300 units of free electricity for domestic users

3. Guarantee for education

* Government schools are better than private schools like in Delhi

* Govt guarantee to banks for higher education loans

* Free city bus transport for students

* Fee committee to fix and regulate private school fees

* Permanent job for contractual teachers

4. AAP promises Delhi model ‘mohalla clinic’ in every locality

5. The party also promises 2 lakh jobs for youth every year and Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed youth till they find a job.

6. AAP assures to provide 33 per cent reservations for women and free city bus transportation. It also promises every BPL woman of Rs 1,000 per month

7. For farmers, the party assures repealing of 3 farm laws

* Minimum support price guarantee based on the Swaminathan committee report

* One-time waiver for loans for small farmers

* Guaranteed 12 hours of free power for farming

* Guaranteed same-day payment for sugarcane farmers

8. The party assures increase in old-age pension and widow pension

9. AAP leaders also said that they would facilitate doorstep delivery of rations for senior citizens

10. The party also promises 80 per cent reservation for locals in jobs.