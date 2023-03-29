 'It is under review...': Election Commission on AAP's national status issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'It is under review...': Election Commission on AAP's national status issue

'It is under review...': Election Commission on AAP's national status issue

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's electoral performances last year paved the way for it to be recognised by the Election Commission as a national party.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
AAP |

The Election Commission on Wednesday said it is looking into the issue of according the national status to the Aam Aadmi Party.

"It is under review... We will soon come back to you," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here when asked about the issue.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's electoral performances last year paved the way for it to be recognised by the Election Commission as a national party.

What is required for a party to gain national status?

To earn a national party status, a political outfit needs to be recognised as state party in four states and have at least two members in the respective legislative assemblies, according to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order,1968.

And in order become eligible to be recognised as the state party, a political outfit has to win two seats and secures a minimum six per cent votes in the state. There are other criteria also to earn the national party status.

AAP is recognised as state party in several states

The AAP has been recognised as a state party Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat. The AAP stormed to power in Punjab winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats, recording a stupendous victory in the state assembly polls last year. It was anyway already recognised as a state party in the state.

In Goa, it bagged two seats and secured an overall vote share of 6.77 per cent, leading to its recognition as a state party in the coastal state.

By the end of the 2022, the AAP's national ambition got wings as it won five seats and secured an overall vote share of 13 percent in the Gujarat assembly polls, which was enough for the AAP to be recognised as the state party.

Read Also
Mumbai: AAP worker files atrocity case against colleagues
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 1.5 year old baby allegedly dies of suffocation at Bagheshwar Dham, police to investigate

MP: 1.5 year old baby allegedly dies of suffocation at Bagheshwar Dham, police to investigate

Amritpal Singh uses his female aides to escape police: Reports

Amritpal Singh uses his female aides to escape police: Reports

WATCH: Cheetah flown from Namibia gives birth to 4 cute cubs; Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav &...

WATCH: Cheetah flown from Namibia gives birth to 4 cute cubs; Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav &...

Shocking video! Youth creating reels in river Ganga drowns while taking a holy dip

Shocking video! Youth creating reels in river Ganga drowns while taking a holy dip

Madhya Pradesh: Two days after Sasha's death, Namibian Cheetah Siyaya gives birth to four adorable...

Madhya Pradesh: Two days after Sasha's death, Namibian Cheetah Siyaya gives birth to four adorable...