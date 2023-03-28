 Mumbai: AAP worker files atrocity case against colleagues
The complainant, Sanjay Bhikaji Kamble-Baperkar alleged that he and his associates were abused, wrongfully confined and manhandled by Preeti Sharma Menon, Mannu Pillai and 20-25 others

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Mumbai: Andheri police on Saturday registered an atrocity case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party officials Preeti Sharma Menon, Mannu Pillai and 20-25 others.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is AAP office-bearer Sanjay Bhikaji Kamble-Baperkar, a resident of Kokari Nagar in Wadala.

Baperkar in his FIR has alleged that on March 10, Menon, Pillai and their accomplices had called the complainant and his associates at the office of the AAP party at Satamwadi Junction in Andheri-East and allegedly made a deliberate, purposeful and premeditated casteist slur in public.

In the FIR, Baperkar has further alleged that he and his associates were hurled abuses, wrongfully confined, were not allowed to step out of the office, and were manhandled. Baperkar further alleged in his complaint that he was threatened with being removed from the party and that his social reputation had been defamed.

The police have registered a criminal offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

article-image
