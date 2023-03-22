 'Peak of Modi govt's dictatorship': AAP reacts to 100 FIRs filed over anti-PM posters in Delhi
Posters with the message "Modi hatao, desh bachao" were seen on walls and polls at several locations in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
The Delhi police on Wednesday registered 100 FIRs and arrested at least six people after thousands of anti-Modi posters were seen across the national capital.

The cops removed at least 2,000 posters and another 2,000 were seized from a van at IP Estate which was allegedly coming from the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters.

“The arrested man disclosed that he was asked by his employer to deliver the posters at AAP’s headquarters, and that he had made a delivery a day earlier as well. We have arrested two other men and further investigations are on,” Pathak said.

The AAP responded to the FIRs and arrests by slamming the BJP-led central government for the crackdown on the posters.

"Modi government's dictatorship is at its peak. What is so objectionable in this poster that Modi ji has filed 100 FIRs?

"PM Modi, you probably do not know but India is a democratic country. So scared of one poster! Why?" the AAP tweeted.

