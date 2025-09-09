11 Slaps In 6 Seconds! Jhansi Doctor Attacked Inside Hospital By Mob With Knives & Glass Bottles; Shocking CCTV Surfaces | X/@DrVermaAshutosh

Jhansi: A doctor in Jhansi was viciously attacked in his hospital chamber on Monday, September 8, by a group of over a dozen masked assailants, who reportedly used knives and glass bottles in the assault.

The doctor, Mandeep Madia of the Sanjeevani Hospital, was admitted for injuries he sustained during the fight. One of the alleged attackers has been apprehended and charged with attempted murder, with police saying that more arrests are imminent.

CCTV of the Brutal Attack Goes Viral

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the attack took place in broad daylight after a gang of 13 men, led by a man identified as Shivdeep Singh, entered Mandeep's chamber with their faces covered. A video of the incident shows the group brutally assaulting the doctor. The attackers were armed with a knife, glass bottles and a brick.

During the attack, they allegedly slapped the doctor 11 times in a six-second period. When a member of staff, Sonu, tried to intervene, he was also injured. Two other staff members, Renu and Ramvati, were also beaten, and the hospital was vandalised. The attackers fled the scene, but Singh was caught by local people as he attempted to escape.

Here's Why the Doctor Was Attacked

The assault is believed to be the culmination of a dispute over a patient's treatment. Arrested attacker Shivdeep, was reportedly unhappy with the care his mother, Kamlesh Devi, was receiving for a fever. Kamlesh Devi was admitted to the hospital on September 6. The son had allegedly argued with and threatened hospital staff on several occasions. Just hours before the attack, at 11:30 am, the police were called to the hospital to get the patient discharged after another dispute.

The attack took place approximately four hours later. A police complaint has now been registered against Shivdeep, Hrithik, Deepak, Mayank, Jayant, and eight unknown individuals.

As per the report, the police said that Shivdeep is being sent to jail and that the other accused will be arrested soon.