A look at AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's similar 'academic journey' amid wedding rumours

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Photo by Varinder Chawla

With rumours doing the rounds regarding Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra's wedding, the internet has entered into a guessing game regarding their relationship.

The speculation was further confirmed by AAP MP who congratulated the couple on Twitter.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!," said the tweet by AAP MP Sanjay Arora.

Both Raghav and Parineeti studied abroad

Though more details are awaited, a common similarity between the alleged couple's academic qualifications has come to the fore.

Interestingly both Raghav and Parineeti studied in the UK and pursued academics in the Business field.

While Raghav, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, went to London School of Economics for a certification course on Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA), Parineeti moved to the UK at age 17 and received a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School.

Raghav, who also did a course in CA from Institute of Chartered Accountants in India, worked with Deloitte, Grant Thornton, and Parineeti stayed back in the UK for a while to take orientation classes for new students at the varsity.