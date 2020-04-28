Are Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad among 15 critical COVID-19 districts? Check out full list

Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad and Mumbai are among the top 15 districts which have been marked at "high case load districts" in terms of COVID-19 spread, says a government assessment clarifying India's decisive fight against the deadly pandemic.

Besides these seven which show particularly "high case volumes", others have been marked as critical districts. These are Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Thane (Maharashtra) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

As per the report collated on the basis of information received from all states and Union Territories (UTs), Gujarat and Maharashtra are the only states where three districts in each are in "critical" situation as the deadly disease has claimed 162 lives and 3,548 confirmed cases there as per Ministry Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) current data.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat districts and Maharashtra's Thane, Pune and Mumbai are declared "critical" COVID-19 zones by the central government.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with two districts each are mentioned in the list with Bhopal and Indore, and Jodhpur and Jaipur respectively as critical hotspots.