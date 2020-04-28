Mumbai Police asks cops aged above 55 to go on leave after three policemen died of coronavirus

A senior Mumbai Police official told news agency PTI, "In view of this, we have decided to protect our policemen and officers - who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment - and asked them to take leave. Because of their age, these police personnel are at a higher risk. Therefore, we are allowing them to take leave during these days."

So far, at least 107 police personnel, including 20 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus across Maharashtra and most of them are from the Mumbai Police force. On Monday, a 57-year-old head constable of the Mumbai Police died of COVID-19. Besides, a 52-year-old head constable succumbed to the disease on Sunday, while a 57-year-old constable died on Saturday.

Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with a total of 8,590 cases and 369 deaths, according to the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department on Tuesday.