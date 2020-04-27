Mumbai Police uses Chris Hemsworth's Bengali dialogue in 'Extraction' to warn lockdown violators

Mumbai Police on Monday shared a reference to Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' to caution people against stepping out of their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Chris Hemsworth's new Netflix series 'Extraction' failed to get rave reviews, however, his 'Proman Dao' scene has definitely won the hearts of Bengalis. The 14-second clip has been going viral on the internet as netizens can't stop gushing over Chris Hemsworth's fluent Bengali. Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle, who has been using latest memes to spread awareness about COVID-19, shared a meme of Chris Hemsworth's much-talked about scene from 'Extraction'. The Mumbai Police posted a capture from the scene with the title, "Before you venture out of home during lockdown." The post was shared with a caption that read, "Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge. #LockdownMandates #PromanDao"
Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, "Now i am damn sure that Mumbai Police got a PR guy binge watching series all day long and posting lame memes on SM....
Image a job like this with all the govt. perks
Dayumm what is the procedure to apply for this job.
Kindly help."
Another fan commented, "That is okay. But why are you using a photo of hired assassin ?"
Originally titled "Dhaka", Chris Hemsworth's latest Netflix release "Extraction" failed to meet our Marvel level of expectations but has led Bongs going gaga over the Thor actor's Bengali stint.
Earlier the Mumbai Police had shared a reference to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy'.
Taking to their Twitter handle, The Mumbai Police posted a capture from 'Gully Boy' featuring a smiling shot of Alia Bhatt and it read, "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown." While the meme is surely funny, the caption put up by Mumbai Police's Twitter handle is even funnier that read, "Abort mission. We repeat - Abort Mission! #StayHome #StaySafe." The Mumbai Police has been sharing references to different movies with an aim to educate people on safety precautions to be taken amid the coronavirus crisis.
