Mumbai Police uses Chris Hemsworth's Bengali dialogue in 'Extraction' to warn lockdown violators

Mumbai Police on Monday shared a reference to Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' to caution people against stepping out of their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chris Hemsworth's new Netflix series 'Extraction' failed to get rave reviews, however, his 'Proman Dao' scene has definitely won the hearts of Bengalis. The 14-second clip has been going viral on the internet as netizens can't stop gushing over Chris Hemsworth's fluent Bengali. Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle, who has been using latest memes to spread awareness about COVID-19, shared a meme of Chris Hemsworth's much-talked about scene from 'Extraction'. The Mumbai Police posted a capture from the scene with the title, "Before you venture out of home during lockdown." The post was shared with a caption that read, "Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge. #LockdownMandates #PromanDao"