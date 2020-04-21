Mumbai Police shares Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' meme, urge people to stay home during coronavirus lockdown

Recently, Mumbai Police shared a special corona poster referring to one of the dialogues from Shraddha Kapoor starrer 2018 horror-drama 'Stree' to urge people to stay indoors.

It read, "O corona Kabhi mat aana" (O corona, never come) with a message to keep every street safe. The dialogue was seen written on a wall just like the movie.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police responded wittily to actor Ajay Devgn after he shared a video of the Mumbai Police and lauded them for working tirelessly during the lockdown.

The 'Singham' actor took to Twitter to share a video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for police officials who are currently at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

Responding to this, the cops gave a witty reply that consisted of some of the major hit films of the much-loved actor and tweeted, "Dear 'Singham', just doing what 'Khakee' is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona."