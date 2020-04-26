'Proman Dao': Chris Hemsworth speaking Bangla in Netflix's Extraction is making every Bengali go weak in the knees

Originally titled "Dhaka", Chris Hemsworth's latest Netflix release "Extraction" failed to meet our Marvel level of expectations but has led Bongs going gaga over the Thor actor's Bengali stint.
The narrative revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the deadliest extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped 14-year-old Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), son of an international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.
During one of the scenes, when Tyler is being questioned, he asks for proof in fluent Bengali. He says, "Proman Dao (Give me proof.)" In no time Bongs across social media shared their reaction to this miniscule of a stint done on a global platform.
Well-known blogger and author Arnab Ray also mentioned in his review that “Chris Hemsworth saying Proman Dao, making him the hottest man in recent memory who has ever said a line in Bangla, breaking the tedium of ordinary Bengali men.”
Here are some of the reactions after watching the 14-second clip.
Extraction also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The film, directed by Sam Hargrave, released on Netflix on April 24.
With "Extraction", Hargrave graduated from being Chris Evans' stunt double in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" for fight scenes and stunt coordinator in "Captain America: Civil War" to a feature director. Hargrave was an additional second unit director in "Avengers: Infinity War".
Talking about working for a streaming platform for the first time, Hemsworth said: "It's my first time working on a streaming platform. I was excited to do it, strangely enough, you know, it's probably the best place to be at this point.
"We put in, you know, the same amount of commitment and passion and enthusiasm as we would with anything else, whether it was a cinema release or a streaming space. I am beyond proud of the film. From the very beginning, I loved the script. I love the story that we were able to tell and the opportunity to shoot action, unlike anything I'd certainly been a part of before."
