'Proman Dao': Chris Hemsworth speaking Bangla in Netflix's Extraction is making every Bengali go weak in the knees

Originally titled "Dhaka", Chris Hemsworth's latest Netflix release "Extraction" failed to meet our Marvel level of expectations but has led Bongs going gaga over the Thor actor's Bengali stint.

The narrative revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the deadliest extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped 14-year-old Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), son of an international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

During one of the scenes, when Tyler is being questioned, he asks for proof in fluent Bengali. He says, "Proman Dao (Give me proof.)" In no time Bongs across social media shared their reaction to this miniscule of a stint done on a global platform.

Well-known blogger and author Arnab Ray also mentioned in his review that “Chris Hemsworth saying Proman Dao, making him the hottest man in recent memory who has ever said a line in Bangla, breaking the tedium of ordinary Bengali men.”