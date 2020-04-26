OM Shanti COVID 19 Warrior: Mumbai Police's 52-year-old head constable dies of coronavirus

On Sunday, a 52-year-old head constable of Mumbai Police died due to coronavirus infection. The Mumbai Police said in a tweet that the victim had been fighting coronavirus for the past few days. This is the second case of a police personnel's death due to the viral disease in Maharashtra in two days.
Taking to Twitter, the city police wrote: "Mumbai Police regrets to inform you of the sad demise of Head Constable Sandip Surve, aged 52. Shri. Surve had been fighting Coronavirus for the past few days. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones."
Earlier, a 57-year-old police constable, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. The constable was attached to a police station in western suburbs. He lived in the Worli Naka area of south Mumbai.
In view of over 95 Covid-19 cases that have hit the force so far, the Mumbai Police have decided against deploying those officials with comorbidities or related health issues in containment zones or sensitive areas like Dharavi and other slums pockets. The worst-hit in the country, Mumbai has recorded 191 Covid-19 casualties and another 5,049 positive cases till April 25.
