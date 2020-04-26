OM Shanti COVID 19 Warrior: Mumbai Police's 52-year-old head constable dies of coronavirus

On Sunday, a 52-year-old head constable of Mumbai Police died due to coronavirus infection. The Mumbai Police said in a tweet that the victim had been fighting coronavirus for the past few days. This is the second case of a police personnel's death due to the viral disease in Maharashtra in two days.

Taking to Twitter, the city police wrote: "Mumbai Police regrets to inform you of the sad demise of Head Constable Sandip Surve, aged 52. Shri. Surve had been fighting Coronavirus for the past few days. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones."