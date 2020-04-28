Coronavirus in Pune: Mosque located inside Azam Campus turned into quarantine facility

The five most-affected areas in Pune are Bhawani Peth, Dhole Patil, Kasba Peth, Ghole Road and Yerawada. In the city, more than 75 per cent of the COVID-19 cases are from these five areas. Similarly, the most deaths have also been registered in these hotspots.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has started preparations to relocate 71,000 families in the five most-affected areas of the city. These families will be relocated in municipality schools, private wedding halls, hostels etc.

Also, it was found that in Pune, the COVID-19 doubling rate is seven days, which is slightly higher compared to the rest of the country. While the country's average is one positive coronavirus case among 23 samples, in Pune, it is nine samples.

Meanwhile, the city has over 1,200 COVID-19 patients and 75 people have lost their lives.