'Any howls please?': BJP leader Swamy incites anti-CAA protestors, claims Hungarian PM wants to reject Muslim refugees

Swamy claimed in the tweet that the PM of Hungary has recently announced that his country will only allow Christian immigrants to the country and will reject the Muslim immigrants. Swamy claimed that his source of information is a newspaper from India’s capital, Delhi.

His tweet read, “Hungary’s PM has just announced according one Delhi newspaper that only Christians will be allowed to immigrate to his country. Hungary will not allow Muslim immigrants. Any howls please?”

Swamy also instigated people who have been opposing the controversial Act to now peak up and say something on the issue.

While the claim is still being looked into, there is enough proof that the Hungarian government is not interested in offering asylum to refugees from any other religious community than Christianity. Earlier in 2019, Prime Minister Viktor Orban had launched his campaign based on a seven-point plan against immigration. He had also said at a gathering of supporters of his ideology that his party will decide whether they want to defend the Christian European culture or open it for multiculturalism.