'Any howls please?': BJP leader Swamy incites anti-CAA protestors, claims Hungarian PM wants to reject Muslim refugees

BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to bat for the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) again this morning but with an ambiguous reference to the Hungarian Prime Minister. Swamy claimed that Viktor Orban, the PM in Hungary has said that it won’t accept any Muslim immigrants.
Swamy has been a supporter of the CAA initiated by his party as a means to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014.
Swamy claimed in the tweet that the PM of Hungary has recently announced that his country will only allow Christian immigrants to the country and will reject the Muslim immigrants. Swamy claimed that his source of information is a newspaper from India’s capital, Delhi.
His tweet read, “Hungary’s PM has just announced according one Delhi newspaper that only Christians will be allowed to immigrate to his country. Hungary will not allow Muslim immigrants. Any howls please?”
Swamy also instigated people who have been opposing the controversial Act to now peak up and say something on the issue.
While the claim is still being looked into, there is enough proof that the Hungarian government is not interested in offering asylum to refugees from any other religious community than Christianity. Earlier in 2019, Prime Minister Viktor Orban had launched his campaign based on a seven-point plan against immigration. He had also said at a gathering of supporters of his ideology that his party will decide whether they want to defend the Christian European culture or open it for multiculturalism.
Swamy had previously also said that Indian Hindus are “entitles us to reject any and every Muslim illegal immigrant.”
On December 10, 2019, Swamy had tweeted, “Leave aside the 700 years of brutalities we Hindus suffered at the hands of Muslim invaders and their progenies,the fact that we amputated 1/3 rd of Bharat Mata for Pak entitles us to reject any & every Muslim illegal immigrant except for conscience rebels as Tarik Fatah &Taslima.”
