'The level of illiteracy in Congress is unbelievable': Subramanian Swamy during RS debate on Citizenship Bill

"The level of illiteracy in Congress is unbelievable," said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy during RS debate on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday.

The Congress party is confused between the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the National Register of Citizens and is misleading the House, said Swamy during his speech.

Swamy also quoted the Congress Working Committee resolution from November 25, 1947, urging citizenship for “non-Muslim” refugees coming from Pakistan to save their lives and honour. He says now the Congress is opposing the bill.