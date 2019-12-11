'The level of illiteracy in Congress is unbelievable': Subramanian Swamy during RS debate on Citizenship Bill

"The level of illiteracy in Congress is unbelievable," said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy during RS debate on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday.
The Congress party is confused between the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the National Register of Citizens and is misleading the House, said Swamy during his speech.
Swamy also quoted the Congress Working Committee resolution from November 25, 1947, urging citizenship for “non-Muslim” refugees coming from Pakistan to save their lives and honour. He says now the Congress is opposing the bill.
There are daily occurrences of violence against Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, he said. However Swamy added that, the Ahmadiyyas and Shias would prefer any day going to Iran, a Shia country, or to Bahrain, where Ahmadiyyas are accepted as Muslims. This was a reply to P.Chidambaram's question as to why Shias and Ahmadiyyas aren't included in the CAB.
Citing names of Tarakh Fatah and Taslima Nasreen, Swamy said India has given citizenship to foreign Muslims. "Leave aside the 700 years of brutalities we Hindus suffered at the hands of Muslim invaders and their progenies,the fact that we amputated 1/3 rd of Bharat Mata for Pak entitles us to reject any & every Muslim illegal immigrant except for conscience rebels as Tarakh Fatah and Taslima Nasreen," he had tweeted earlier.
Swamy also added that Article 14 does not bar this particular amendment.
The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
Opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK are protesting against the bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.
